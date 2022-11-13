Always ready for the motherland - Razak Brimah tells Black Stars coaches as injuries hit camp

Ghana's goalkeeper, Razak Brimah

Ghana's goalkeeper Razak Brimah has declared his readiness to be part of Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana's two trusted goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori got injured and have been ruled out of the World Cup.



With Ghana looking for options for the goalkeeping department, Razak Brimah has availed himself as a suitable replacement for the two goalkeepers.



In a social media post, the goalkeeper tweeted, "Always ready for the MOTHERLAND,????#Alhamdulillah #RB1️⃣1️⃣ #forthemotherland❤️???????? ????????❤️????????????????????."



It would be hard for Brimah to make the squad for the World Cup as he was not named in Ghana's 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Brimah, a member of the Black Stars team that reached the finals of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in an interview disclosed he has unfinished business with the national team.

Razak Brimah was voted Best Goalkeeper in the 2020/21 Segunda B League, and named in the Segunda B Team of the Year.



He however fell off the pecking order after insulting Ghanaians after he was criticized for his performance.



