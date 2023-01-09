Amakwah Forson pays tribute to Altach as he returns to Red Bull Salzburg

Midfielder, Amakwah Forson

Ghanaian midfielder Amakwah Forson has expressed gratitude to SCR Altach after returning to parent cul Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old was recalled by Red Bull Salzburg halfway through his loan spell with the Austrian club.



Forson was in great form for Altach, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 18 matches.



"I was warmly welcome by everyone. As short us it was, I learnt so much from everyone and these lessons will be part of me. I wish the club and the fans the very best and hope the team achieve its ambitions. I will be cheering for you!! Thank you Altach!," he wrote on Instagram with a video of his highlights at Altach.

He is expected to join the first team of Red Bull Salzburg for the rest of the season, after showing great potential in the Austrian league.



Forson joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2018, but went through the youth set-up, where he played for FC Liefring.