Amankwah Mireku calls for change in Black Stars selection amid Inaki Williams criticism

Hearts of Oak Legend, Amankwah Mireku

Hearts of Oak Legend, Amankwah Mireku, has expressed his concern regarding the recent performances of Inaki Williams in the Black Stars.

In an interview on Happy FM, Mireku voiced his opinion, stating, “Since his debut for Ghana, what has he to show? Absolutely nothing, he is yet to find the back of the net upfront, and fairly other players also deserve a chance to show their prowess. Inaki needs to be excused from the team because in over 9 appearances, he has nothing to show, so why continue giving him playing time in the team to prove what? If the coach feels he is too important to lose, then there should be a consultation with the coach of Athletic Bilbao on how to unlock the player so he is able to score goals for Ghana.”



Mireku’s criticism stems from Williams’ lacklustre performance in over 10 appearances for the Black Stars. In these matches, Williams has failed to find the back of the net, contributing to the team’s overall goal drought.



Most recently, Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat in their first game against Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium and a humiliating 4-0 loss to the USA. These losses raised concerns as the team conceded six goals without scoring any in return.

Mireku argued that it was time for other deserving players to be given an opportunity to showcase their talents on the international stage. He questioned the continuous inclusion of Inaki Williams in the squad, emphasizing that the player had yet to prove his worth.



The former Hearts of Oak legend went on to suggest that if the coach deemed Williams too vital to lose, there should be consultation with the player’s club, Athletic Bilbao, to help unlock his potential and improve his goal-scoring abilities for the Black Stars.



Looking ahead, the Black Stars are gearing up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers scheduled for November, where they will face Madagascar on November 13 and Comoros on November 21. These matches are crucial for Ghana’s World Cup aspirations. Following the qualifiers, the focus will shift to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to take place in Ivory Coast next year.