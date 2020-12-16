Amankwah Mireku explains why Kosta Papic is already making an impact at Hearts of Oak

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Yaw Amankwah Mireku

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Yaw Amankwah Mireku says local players have more respect for white coaches than black coaches.

According to him, oftentimes, when white coaches take over local clubs, players put up impressive performances in a bid to impress the coach.



The player was referencing the seeming turnaround of Hearts of Oak season since the appointment of Kosta Papic as the new head coach.



Papic took over from Nii Odoom following a jerky start by the Phobians in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.



He added that "the good start by Kosta Papic should continue in other to appease the fans."

Yaw Amankwah further stated that though Papic didn’t recruit the players, he is making good use of the materials available to him.



In an interview with Rainbow sports host Isaac Wallace aka Kululuman, the ex-footballer said: "In this world, we have a different spirit, so there are certain changes that a coach can do that will make or unmake him”.



Finally, he said as a head coach, once you lose your dignity both in the dressing room and on the eld, it will affect the entire playing on the body.