1
Menu
Sports

Amankwah Mireku questions players' commitment amidst club's disappointing season

718201983259 Qvlxpcb543 Amankwahmireku 1 Former captain of Hearts of Oak Amankwah Mireku

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former captain of Hearts of Oak Amankwah Mireku has cast doubt on the commitment and quality of the current crop of players at the club.

The CAF Champions League winning captain's remarks come amidst the club's disappointing performance in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians currently find themselves in 11th place on the league standings and faces the threat of relegation to Division One League.

Speaking candidly on Max FM, Mireku absolved the club's board, including Togbe Afede XIV, of any blame for the team's lackluster display.

He commended the board's efforts in adequately providing for the players and displaying unwavering faith in them.

"Mireku acknowledged the board's role in financing transfers for recommended players. Togbe, Akambi, and the rest of the management team have put their faith in the players.

"The responsibility now lies with the players to reciprocate on the field. However, their current level of performance is disappointingly low," Mireku stated.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Related Articles: