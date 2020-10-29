Amankwah Mireku reacts to reports linking him to Hearts of Oak's assistant coach position

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Amankwah Mireku

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Amankwah Mireku has debunked reports in the media on the club appointing him as an assistant coach.

According to reports, the newly-appointed head coach, Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has asked the club’s Board of directors to appoint former players Amankwah Mireku and Adjah Tetteh as his deputies.



However, Amankwah Mireku in an interview with Happy 98.9FM stated that he has not been informed by the club to take up any role but is ready to work with the club should they contact him for his services.



“Maybe the deputy coach appointment is on the way because as of now, nobody has contacted me on this issue”, he told Ohene-Brenya Bampoe.

“If I am to visit the team in camp right now, I will be doing so as a former player of the club and nothing more”, he added.



Amankwaah had a successful spell with Accra Hearts of Oak winning multiple Ghana Premier League titles, the CAF Confederation Cup and the CAF Champions League.