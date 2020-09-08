Sports News

Amartey, Rahman among African stars in Premier League who must change clubs

Baba is currently fourth-choice left-back at Chelsea

Which of the continent’s stars will benefit from a move away from their current clubs?

Victor Moses



Having been away from Chelsea since January 2019 with Fenerbahce and Inter Milan, Moses is back in West London for the final year of his contract.



His reunion with Antonio Conte wasn’t as fruitful as their time together in West London and the arrival of Achraf Hakimi meant the Nigerian was always unlikely to be retained.



With the sheer number of bodies adept in the wide roles at Chelsea, the 29-year-old wideman is unlikely to get regular game time at Stamford Bridge.



Thus, the Blues may opt to sell the 2016/17 Premier League champion or send him out on loan for this season.

Islam Slimani



Given Leicester City are seemingly well-stocked in attack with Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and even Ayoze Perez capable of playing up front if necessary, Slimani could be surplus to requirements at the King Power Stadium.



The Algeria forward had a decent spell with Monaco last term and was one of their better players in spells in the French top flight, so the 32-year-old should still have something to offer any side that brings him on board.



Ideally, Leicester will want an outright sale with the frontman in the last year of his contract but they may have to accept not getting anything significant for the North African.



Abdul Rahman Baba

The wide defender still has two years left on his Chelsea contract but, barring a major turnaround, is unlikely to play again for the five-time Premier League champions.



With new signing Ben Chilwell joining from Leicester City and the presence of Marcos Alonso and Emerson, Baba is currently fourth-choice left-back at Cobham.



Even though the Prem giants want to let one of the latter pair leave, the Ghana defender wouldn’t get significant minutes on the pitch if he stays this term.



Another loan spell last season at Real Mallorca was marred by injury, and it remains to be seen whether there are any takers for the 26-year-old, whose persistent layoffs have stunted his career in recent years.



Daniel Amartey

It was a pleasing sight to see Amartey score on his return from a serious two-year injury against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.



Despite this, the Ghana star is likely third or fourth-choice defensive midfielder for Leicester City, so chances of ample time on the pitch may be little.



However, given the Foxes’ European schedule and having seen how they tired spectacularly last season, Brendan Rodgers may opt to keep him on for 2020/21, given his versatility.



Taiwo Awoniyi



In theory, Awoniyi is a live body that ought to feature given Liverpool don’t particularly have strength in depth outside their front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

However, the Nigerian, who spent last season on loan at Mainz, may not be in the plans of Jurgen Klopp and might need another temporary spell away from the Premier League champions this season.



A move to Celtic has been mooted recently and the 23-year-old frontman, clearly not fancied at Anfield, ought to find another stomping ground either short-term or permanently in due time.

