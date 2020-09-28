Amartey makes Premier League return after 23 months, impresses in big win over Man City

Daniel Amartey

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey was masterful in his first match in 23 months in the English Premier League as put on a great show to help Leicester City to shock Manchester City 5-2 on Sunday at the Etihad.

The versatile player, who was making his return to the English top-flight after recovering for a horror, career-threatening injury, proved his supreme quality as they hammered the big spenders.



The Ghana international lasted the entire duration as he was slotted into a packed five-man defensive line-up alongside Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu and James Justin.



He was rewarded for his impressive display in midweek against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup defeat.

Amartey last played for the Foxes on 27 October 2018 when he lasted the entire duration in the 1-1 home draw with West Ham United.



It was City who took an early lead through Riyad Mahrez in the fourth minute before a hat-trick from Jamie Vardy and a stupendous goal from James Maddison.



Nathan Ake pulled one back for City before Youri Tielemans converted another spot-kick.