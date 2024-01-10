Ambassador Ray Quarcoo urges Arsenal fans to rally behind club

Ambassador has asked Ghanaian Arsenal fans to continue to rally support for the club

The leadership of Ghana's Arsenal fans have shared in the disappointment of club legend Ian Wright.

The Gunners recent FA Cup third-round exit by Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium coupled with their back-to-back defeats to West Ham and Fulham have stirred the former player to react from afar.



Wright, an active football pundit, has expressed grave worry over the Club's recent uninspiring performance.



As a result, ambassador Ray Quarcoo, Ghana's goodwill sports ambassador and an avid Arsenal fan, has added his voice to the many Ghanaian Arsenal fans to express their frustration over the Gunners recent poor run.

Hehas however, admonished that Ghana's fan base should remain unperturbed, resolute, and continue to rally support for the club.



A release from the communications department of the goodwill sports ambassador stated, " We share in Ian Wright's frustration; it is rather unfortunate our beloved club is struggling lately. Notwithstanding the recent streak of loses, l urge our numerous fans to remain resolute and continue to support the club."



Arsenal next face Crystal Palace in a league fixture.