'Ambassador' Romeo and Emmanuel Enin clash on Jordan Ayew's current role at Black Stars

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The debate on whether or not Jordan Ayew should be dropped from the Black Stars starting eleven in the 2022 FIFA World Cup brought about a heated debate in this episode of the GhanaWeb Mundial.

GhanaWeb reporter, Emmanuel Enin argued the playing style of the Crystal Palace player has evolved from being the main man in front to being a winner who does the dirty work for his team to win.

According to Emmanuel Enin, the narrative that Jordan Ayew should be dropped because he is not getting the goals shouldn't be entertained because his work tatter helps the team more.

However, Romeo believes that Jordan Ayew is being pampered too much in the team because the technical handlers have decided to create a position for him at the right-wing position when there are better players like Joseph Paintsil for that position.

He urged coach Otto Addo to push Jordan Ayew upfront and see if he can really compete for the number 9 spot ahead of Inaki Williams because he is not a better winger than Joseph Paintsil and the other Ghanaians wingers.

Emmanuel Enin and Ambassador Romeo joined Joel Eshun as guests on this episode of the GhanaWeb Mundial show.

Watch the heated moments between Romeo and Emmanuel in the video below from minute 35:



