Amed Toure misses Medeama's trip to Liberty Professionals

Medeama striker, Ahmed Toure

Medeama coach Yaw Preko has a big headache ahead of his side’s tricky away game against Liberty Professionals on Sunday, May 9, 2021, with top striker Amed Toure absent.

The Ivorian-born striker has been ruled out of the match after picking a calf injury in the side’s win over Ebusua Dwarfs at home.



Toure scored the first goal of the game as the Mauves and Yellow beat Dwarfs 3-0 last Sunday but his striker came at a cost.



He will now sit out the Liberty clash and is likely to miss the game against West African Football Academy next week, according to the club’s website.

Medeama lock horns with Liberty Professionals in a match Day-23 fixture of the Ghana Premier League at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.



Toure’s absence will hurt Medeama as he has formed a formidable partnership with Prince Opoku Agyemang. The duo has scored a combined 11 goals for Medeama in their last 6 games.