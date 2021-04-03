Amed Toure reacts to Medeama defeat to Olympics

Striker, Amed Toure

Medeama SC striker Amed Toure has shared his disappointment at his side’s result against Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.

The Mauves and Yellow traveled to face Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium in the opening game of the second round of the season on Friday.



Hopes were high as expectations rose above ceiling level about Medeama’s chances. This follows a period of a good investment in the aging body comprising the acquisition of talents like Zakaria Mumuni, Vincent Atingah, Amed Toure, Zana Coulibaly.



The aforementioned players minus Toure all made their debut for the side but failed to impact the outcome of the game as Samuel Ashie-Quaye’s only goal gave the home side victory.



Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Amed Toure said “We are really disappointed but it’s part of the game."

The former Asante Kotoko goal poacher has however promised victories in the club’s next games at home against Dreams FC and Legon Cities.



"We have two very good coaches. The Head coach and the assistant coach, we will work hard and win our next two games at home. Definitely, we will get the 6 points,” Toure noted.



Medeama SC are currently 5th on the table on 27 points; 6 behind leaders Great Olympics.



