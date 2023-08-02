American side DC United confirm international friendly with Medeama

Flyer of the friendly fixture

Major League Soccer (MLS) club DC United on Tuesday confirmed their friendly match against Ghanaian champions, Medeama SC.

The match will take place at Audi Field on Saturday, October 14. This unique encounter between two historic teams promises to celebrate African culture and strengthen the love for the sport in the region.



Tickets for the match can be purchased on the D.C. United website.



Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations at D.C. United, expressed the club's enthusiasm, saying, "Soccer is a global sport, and this matchup against a historic Ghanaian club like Medeama SC will help us further grow the game in our region and provide another diverse experience for our fanbase."



D.C. United, one of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, boasts an impressive record with 13 domestic and international trophies, including four MLS Cups, four Supporters' Shields, and three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups.



Medeama SC, based in Tarkwa, Western Region, is a formidable Ghanaian football club competing in the Ghana Premier League. Established in 2002 as Kessben F.C. before adopting the name Medeama Sporting Club in 2011, they have become the 2022-2023 Ghana Premier League champions and have represented Ghana twice in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The match between D.C. United and Medeama SC is part of Ghana Week DC and serves as a symbol of unity and collaboration, fostering connections and camaraderie between Ghana and the USA. Mr Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, shared his excitement about the event, saying, "Together, we celebrate culture, forge lasting connections, and ignite a new era of international camaraderie."



Audi Field, the iconic 20,000-seat LEED-certified home of D.C. United, is located in the Capitol Riverfront, the fastest-growing area in downtown D.C. It is a bustling entertainment and event destination, hosting over 100 events year-round, including D.C. United, Washington Spirit, and DC Defenders matches, as well as Premier League Lacrosse and College Football games.



The friendly match promises to be a captivating display of soccer talent, bringing together fans and celebrating the spirit of sport and culture.



