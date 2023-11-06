American streamer goes 'mad' after Messi beat him to $10million Miami mansion

American streamer, Adin Ross and Lionel Messi

American streamer, Adin Ross has expressed disappointment after losing a mansion in Maimi to Lionel Messi in a bidding war.

Ross on his online stream could not phantom how he lost the mansion to Messi whom he deemed was not worth more than Basketball legend LeBron James.



Initially, the kicker streamer hesitated on revealing who outbid him for the mansion but eventually disclosed.



"I got outbid for that house I wanted. I really wanted that house in Miami, so I don't know what I can do about that because it is impossible to find the house that I like. And I got outbid by a very famous professional athlete who is very rich. It's not about me being broke, I just couldn't get to them in time. I saw the house and they were already in talks so...The professional athletes in Messi," he said in a video sighted by GhanaWeb.



"Messi's parents, I think his grandparents...I don't know who the F**k they were. They wanted a crip for the grandchildren to come over whenever they have a game...I don't know and they got it. It doesn't make sense," he added.

"It was like a movie theatre and a bunch of cool stuff going on and it didn't make sense. But it is what it is. So that was what I was told, it was Messi's crip. I got outbid by Messi. I don't understand how I got outbid by Messi. I don't get it but it is what it is. How much is Messi even worth? Is he worth more than LeBron?"



According to a report, Messi got the mansion for $10 million. It also appears to be the Argentinian's second mansion in Miami since his move to Major League Soccer side, Inter Miami.



EE/KPE