Amida Brimah scores first points in NBA as Pacers fall to Blazers

Ghanaian NBA player, Amida Brimah

Ghana Center Amida Brimah has scored his first points in the NBA in his second ever game in the world’s best and biggest basketball league.

Brimah registered his debut points in a 112-133 loss to Portland TrailBlazers earlier today; the win snapped a five-game losing streak for Portland.



The 6 foot 10-inch defender scored six points in total and added three rebounds and two blocks in nine minutes off the bench; he played five minutes in his debut NBA game against Orlando Magic.



Amida was efficient in his latest outing as he converted a pair of field-goal attempts and connected on a pair of free-throw attempts.

The former University of Connecticut player recently signed a two-way contract with Indiana after playing for the Pacers affiliate team in the NBA Gatorade League-Fort Wayne Mad Ants.



Brimah scored a floater from inside the paint to register his first NBA bucket off a feed from Point Guard TJ McConnell in the fourth quarter. Amida grabbed a defensive rebound in the lead up to the converted shot attempt.