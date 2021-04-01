Amiens SC Lomotey and Opoku quarantined in Ghana after positive coronavirus results

Nicholas Opoku scored his first Black Stars goal against Sao Tome and Principe

Amiens SC duo, Emmanuel Lomotey, and Nicholas Opoku have been quarantined in Ghana amid positive COVID-19 results, French newspaper L'Équipe has reported.

The two players are isolating and receiving treatment amid coronavirus concerns.



The duo, who are both 23, were on international duty with Ghana during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final qualifying phase.



Amiens has reported that 11 of their players have tested positive for COVID-19, putting the club's next trip to Dunkirk in Ligue 2 on hold.



Lomotey was named as part of Ghana’s squad for the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.

He traveled with the team to South Africa and he featured in the 1-1 draw against Bafana Bafana which secured Black Stars ticket to the tournament in Cameroon.



Lomotey, however, did not play in the 3-1 victory against Sao Tome and Principe.



However, his compatriot Nicholas Opoku featured in the two qualifiers against South Africa and scored his first international goal against Sao Tome and Principe.



Amiens has reportedly written to the LFP seeking for their upcoming matches against Dunkirk and Clermont-Ferrand to be postponed due to the unavailability of several key players.