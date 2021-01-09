Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku happy following win over Niort

Ghanaian defender, Nicholas Opoku

Ghana defender, Nicholas Opoku, is happy following Amiens 2-0 victory over Niort in the French Ligue 2 on Friday night.

A first-half brace by Congolese midfielder Chadrac Akolo ensured Amiens made a great start to 2021.



Opoku, who lasted the entire duration of the game, excelled in central defence for Amiens.



“+3 points the road, great team performance. A lovely start to the New Year, a win for the fans, a win for the @AmiensSC family – Let’s keep the momentum.” Opoku wrote on Twitter.



Amiens has moved up to eighth on the table following the victory.