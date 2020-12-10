Amiens midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey ruled out of FC Chambly clash

Amiens SC midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey

Amiens SC midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has been ruled out of the game against FC Chambly after his inability to recover in time from an adductor injury.

The Ghana international joined the French Ligue 2 outfit in the summer transfer window to give the side a major squad boost.



Since his arrival, he has been used as a defender and a midfielder and remains one of the key assets for the team.



Last month, Emmanuel Lomotey pulled an adductor during a warm-up to the game against Troyes.

Having missed that match, he has subsequently sat out of two matches, bringing the total matches he has missed to four this season.



Ahead of the encounter against FC Chambly, Lomotey was being considered to return but latest assessment has disclosed that he will not recover in time.



It is now being predicted that Emmanuel Lomotey could return on December 18 to feature for Amiens SC in the French Ligue 2 meeting against Valenciennes.