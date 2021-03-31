Amiens midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey tests positive for coronavirus on international duty

Amiens midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has been prevented from traveling to France after testing positive for Coronavirus while on international duty with Ghana.
The 23-year-old was expected to travel to the European country on Monday night, but he is currently isolating and receiving treatment in Ghana.
He will hope to recover in the shortest possible time so he can team up with Amiens teammates.
Lomotey was named as part of Ghana’s squad for the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month.
He traveled with the team to South Africa and he featured in the 1-1 draw against Bafana Bafana which secured Black Stars ticket to the tournament in Cameroon.
Lomotey, however, did not play in the 3-1 victory against Sao Tome and Principe.
He becomes just one of 11 players of Amiens SC that have tested positive for the virus in the international break.
Amiens has reportedly written to the LFP seeking for their upcoming matches against Dunkirk and Clermont-Ferrand to be postponed due to the unavailability of several key players.
