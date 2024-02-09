Amir Abdou snubs Ghana; extends contract as Mauritania head coach

Amir Abdou

The Mauritanian Football Federation has officially confirmed the contract extension of national team head coach Amir Abdou, following his outstanding performance at the AFCON 2023 tournament.

Amidst speculation linking him to Ghana’s vacant coaching job, the French/Cameroonian tactician has pledged his allegiance to the Mourabitounes for an additional three years, extending his tenure until 2026.



Abdou’s initial contract, due to expire on March 1, 2024, has now been prolonged.



Ghana was reportedly ready to pay more than Mauritania for Abdou’s services.



Under Abdou’s astute leadership, Mauritania achieved a historic feat by progressing to the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, marking their maiden advancement beyond the group stage.

Their remarkable journey featured a memorable triumph over the 2019 AFCON champions, Algeria, in the group stage. Despite a narrow defeat to Cape Verde in the Round of 16, Abdou’s strategic guidance garnered widespread praise.



Despite reported interest from the Ghana Football Association and an enticing salary offer, Abdou has chosen to prolong his tenure with Mauritania.



The Mauritanian Football Federation conveyed the news of the contract extension through their official social media platforms on Thursday, February 8, 2024.