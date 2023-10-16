Amos Frimpong hails Asante Kotoko players for victory over Aduana Stars

Former Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong

Former Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has heaped praise on the team for an improved performance that saw them defeat Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors triumphed over the fire boys in week five of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium last Friday.



Kalo Ouattara’s goal at the 34th-minute mark ensured Kotoko secured maximum points in the crucial encounter. It was the club’s second straight win after beating Accra Lions in the week clash.



Frimpong was at the stadium when Kotoko inflicted a 1-0 win over the two-time league winners, and according to him, he saw an improved Kotoko side.

“To me, it is an improved performance from Kotoko as compared to the game against Accra Lions last week,” he said.



Asante Kotoko are now 4th on the Ghana Premier League with 8 points after five games so far.