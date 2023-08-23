Amos Frimpong urges Asante Kotoko fans to support club in 2023/2024 season

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong has pleaded with supporters of the club to render their unwavering support for the team in the upcoming season.

Frimpong spent eight years at the club and is fully aware of the role the fans play in the performance of the team on the pitch.



There was a high level of apathy in the ranks of the ‘Fabulous’ faithful last season as the club witnessed record-low attendances to their home matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Frimpong has appealed to the fans of the Ghanaian giants to put the past behind and rally behind the team in the upcoming season.



He said: “Our attendance at matches last season wasn’t encouraging at all. I will plead with the fans that in the upcoming season whether rain or shine, good or bad performance, they should keep supporting the team so that the players know they are behind them. If things are not going well on the pitch, their (the fans) presence can inspire them to fight and achieve something for the club."