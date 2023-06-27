1
Amos Frimpong urges swift appointment of new Asante Kotoko coach

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko SC captain, Amos Frimpong, has emphasized the urgency for the club to swiftly appoint a new coach, urging them to prioritize early preparation for the upcoming season.

Following the departure of Seydou Zerbo before the conclusion of the previous season, the Porcupine Warriors find themselves without a permanent coach.

Frimpong, who enjoyed an illustrious eight-year tenure at Kotoko, asserts that the timely appointment of a new coach is vital for effective recruitment and team integration ahead of the new campaign.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben TV, Frimpong passionately expressed his viewpoint, stating, “Let’s appoint the coach early so he can do his own recruitment and select players who will fit into the system he prefers to play so that Asante Kotoko can win the Premier League title next season.”

Asante Kotoko finished the 2022/23 season in fourth place with 52 points from their 34 games, eight points behind eventual champions Medeama SC.

Abdulai Abdul Gazale finished the season as the interim coach of the Porcupine Warriors.

