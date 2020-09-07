Sports News

Amos Frimpong wants Kotoko to make right decision to participate in Africa

Amos Frimpong believes it will be right for Kotoko to participate in the CAF Champions League.

Former Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong believes it will be in the 'right direction' should the club decide to participate in the CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors are yet to confirm their participation despite receiving a letter from the GFA, which has a deadline of September 12, to either accept or reject their engagement in the Africa inter club competition.



Fans of the club have been divided over the decision to play in Africa because of the lack of competitive football, but Frimpong insists it could be a blessing in disguise for the team.



"Such decisions are normally taken by the board of directors, management and technical term. Using coach CK Akonnor's era where we were not active, the management took a bold decision for us to represent Ghana. We even exceeded our target by qualifying for the group stag," he told Hello FM.

"When we play in Africa, it raises the value of the players where some even get better offers for the club to earn something.



"So if the board decides to allow the team to take the opportunity, it is good," he concluded.

