Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ Comfort Yeboah named WoTM after a fine display against AS FAR Club

Comfort Yeboah

Ampem Darkoa Ladies star, Comfort Yeboah deservedly picked the Woman of the Match (WoTM) award on Monday evening after helping her side to beat AS FAR Club 2-1 in the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League.

AS FAR Club, the defending champions of the CAF Women’s Champions League led at halftime in the game today and was expected to cruise to victory.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies returned from halftime with renewed determination, and in the 57th minute, Comfort Yeboah unleashed a powerful strike from outside the penalty box, equalizing the game.



But Yeboah wasn't finished yet. In the 62nd minute, she surged forward on the right flank and delivered a cross that was inadvertently turned into the net by an AS FAR player.

With this own goal, Ampem Darkoa took the lead, asserting control with 28 minutes remaining.



Following her outstanding showing, Comfort Yeboah was picked as the best player of the match at the end of the contest.



