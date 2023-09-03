Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC return home after winning WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League

Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC

WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC have arrived in Accra after winning Gold in Benin City, Nigeria on Thursday.

The team arrived to a rousing welcome from President, Simeon-Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, Head of Women’s Football Development, Ama Brobey Williams, Women's Executive Council applicant and owner of Berry Ladies FC, Gifty Oware-Mensah, the ever powerful Die Hard Supporters Union and many more at the Terminal 3, Kotoka International Airport on Saturday, September 2.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies defeated host, Delta Queens FC 1:0 in the final to win the ultimate.



President Simeon-Okraku expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the team for the success and hard work in Nigeria whiles advising them on staying focused for the main task ahead.



“You have brought absolutely joy to Ghanaians, including my families. Congratulations to the playing body and technical staff on chalking this feat . I was never in doubt about the qualities in this team and also about you going to Nigeria to win the trophy, before you left” he said.



“What happened in Nigeria is just a first step as the bigger target is the main championship slated for November in Ivory Coast. This is the competition for all the zonal champions, but looking at the quality of this team, nobody can doubt your abilities. Any kind of support the GFA needs to offer will be provided for you to prepare very well for the task ahead.“

“I will task your leader and Gifty Oware Mensah to help the team prepare for Ivory Coast with the aim of bringing the Cup home. Do remember that Ghana appreciates your win.“



“We need to go to Ivory Coast and prove we are indeed champions of Africa, and I have no doubt we will be able to do this. On behalf of the Ghana football Association and the entire country, we say thank you!.“



Club President, Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II, thank ed the GFA for the massive support offered on the journey.



“We’re grateful for the good works you have done for Women’s football. For the part 18 months, we have tormented Nigeria on all fronts with Ampem Darkoa’s win being the latest''.



“Nigeria seems to lead the way in Women football but per the good leadership of your administration, we are able to beat Nigeria in their own backyard. We will work hard and prepare well to bring the next trophy home so the World will see the good works of this Kurt Okraku led administration”. Nana added.

Team Captain Mavis Owusu also added that the team was really motivated by the encouraging words of President Simeon-Okraku and promised that they would work even harder for the bigger task ahead.



“On behalf of my colleagues, I say thank you to President for taking time of your busy schedule to welcome us, even at this late hour of the night'' she said.



“Even when we felt it was tough, you were encouraging us to go all out and perform. On behalf of my teammates and I, we promise to work towards bringing you another trophy soon”. Captain Mavis Owusu added.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies are WAFU B Women’s champions and will represent Ghana and the Zone in the upcoming TotalEnergies Women’s Champions League slated for November in Ivory Coast.