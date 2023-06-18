Ampem Darkoa Ladies achieve domestic double after beating Police Ladies in Women’s FA Cup final

Ampem Darko Ladies won the 2023 Ghana Women's Premier League

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have etched their names in Ghanaian football history once again by clinching the domestic double for the second consecutive year.

The Women's Premier League champions demonstrated their tenacity and skill in an intense Women's FA Cup final against Police Ladies, emerging triumphant with a 3-1 victory in extra time.



The tightly contested match began with a goalless first half, but Police Ladies managed to break the deadlock in the 60th minute with a goal from Mary Berko, catching Ampem Darkoa Ladies off guard.



Undeterred, the resilient Ampem Darkoa Ladies fought back, and with just ten minutes remaining, striker Ophelia Amponsah netted an equalizer, forcing the game into extra time.



The first 15 minutes of extra time passed without any further goals, intensifying the suspense. However, Ampem Darkoa Ladies displayed their dominance in women's football as Mary Amponsah found the back of the net just two minutes into the second half of extra time.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Mary Amponsah swiftly scored her second goal a mere 60 seconds later, securing a comfortable two-goal lead for Ampem Darkoa Ladies and sealing their victory.



This exceptional achievement marks Ampem Darkoa Ladies' second consecutive domestic double, a feat that showcases their exceptional talent and determination.



Moreover, their remarkable success grants them the opportunity to represent Ghana at the WAFU Zone B Women's Champions League.