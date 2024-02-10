Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Fosu Royal Ladies extend gratitude to Women's Premier League clubs for generous support following devastating fire incident

Presentation of the cheque

Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Fosu Royal Ladies, two prominent teams in the Women's Premier League, express heartfelt gratitude to fellow clubs for their unwavering support in the wake of a devastating fire disaster.

In a gesture of solidarity, these clubs extended a much-needed lifeline, presenting a generous sum of Ghc 7,000 to aid in the recovery efforts.



Ghana Football Association executive council member and owner of Berry Ladies FC Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah presented the money to the clubs.



Ampem Darkoa took to its official social media platforms to post the thank you message.

"Women's Premier League Clubs presented an amount of Ghc 7,000 to support Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Fosu Royal Ladies after our fire disaster… On behalf of the President (Nana Fosu Gyeabour II) of Ampem Darkoa, Management, the technical team, and the entire playing body of both clubs, we say a very big thank you to all the clubs for your love and support throughout these times. We appreciate your efforts…"



The clubhouse of the reigning Ghana Women's Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies was destroyed by the fire. The heart-wrenching incident unfolded in December 2023 in Techiman.