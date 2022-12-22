Ampem Darkoa Ladies crowned GhanaWeb's Team of the Year

A photo of Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC presenting their trophies to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Ghana Women's Premier League club, Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been named the GhanaWeb Sports 2022 Team of the Year.

The club that was founded in 2009 have been selected ahead of Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, Ghana's Men's 4*100 relay team, and MTN FA Cup winners Accra Hearts of Oak.



1st Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC



The club took over from Hasaacas Ladies after dominating the local scene in the 2021/2022 football season.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies won a local treble but unlike Hasaacas Ladies, they couldn't make a mark in the CAF Women's Champions League competition.



The Ladies were crowned champions of the Women's Premier League Northern Zone after accumulating 39 points from 18 games.



They added the FA Cup trophy on the back of a 1-0 victory over defending champions, Hasaacas Ladies.

Comfort Yeboah's 17th-minute penalty strike was that the Techiman-based team needed to win their second trophy of the season to become the second female team to win a double in Ghana.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies completed the triangle in the 2021/202 after beating Police Ladies 2-0 to clinch the Super Cup.





????????Team Ghana through to Men's 4x100m relay final after finishing 3rd in Heat 2.



The 4*100 relay qualified for the finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after finishing 3rd in Heat 2.The 4x100m team comprising Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Barnabas Ageh, and Abdul Rasheed Saminu finished 3rd in Heat 2 to qualify for the finals.The men's team finished 3rd in Heat 2 to pick up a slot in the finals with a time of 39.05s.

However, the team couldn't compete in the finals after their disqualification for not notifying the organizers at least an hour before swapping Joseph Paul Amoah with Abdul Rasheed Saminu, thus breaching Track Rule 24:11.



3rd Asante Kotoko





After going 7 seasons without a Ghana Premier League trophy, Asante Kotoko ended their drought in the 2021/2022 season as the champions with 67 points after 34 games.

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum after taking over from Mariano Barreto who finished second in the previous season won the league by opening an 11-point gap between them and Medeama SC.



The Porcupine Warriors unlike their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak who won the local treble in the previous season couldn't replicate the success after being kicked out of the FA Cup by King Faisal.



They were also eliminated from the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup at the preliminary stage.