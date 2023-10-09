Ampem Darkoa Ladies face AS Mande, ASFAR FC in 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League

Ampem Darkoa

Reigning Ghana Women’s Premier League champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been drawn in Group B of the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League following the draw held on Monday, October 9 in Ivory Coast.

The Ghanaian contingent secured a place in this year’ edition after merging champions of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Women’s Champions League in Nigeria, having beaten Hasaacas Ladies in the Women’s League final.



Ampem Darko have been pitted in Group B, where they will face holders, ASFACR FC of Morocco, Malian side AS Mande and Huracanes of Equatorial Guinea for honours.



In Group A, it will be a tough clash between Athletico from Ivory Coast, Moroccan side Sporting Club Casablanca, JTK Queens from Tanzania and maiden edition winners Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa.



The third edition is scheduled to kick off from Sunday, 5 to Sunday, November 19, 2023 in Ivory Coast.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







LSN/DAG