Ampem Darkoa begin title defence against Fosu Royal as Hasaacas face Blacoe Soccer

Defending champions of the Ghana Women's FA Cup Ampem Darkoa Ladies will begin their title defense with a game against their local rivals Fosu Royals Ladies away from home in the Round of 64 of the competition.
Meanwhile, Hasaacas Ladies, who missed out on last season's final have been drawn against Blacoe Soccer while Police Ladies will welcome the competition from Immigration Ladies.
The draw for the Round of 64 was held at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association on Thursday, November 23.
The games have been scheduled to be played between December 1-4, 2023.
Here is the pairing in full:
Upper East Region
Zorkor Liberty Ladies vrs Kunkua Ladies FC
Northern Region
Yoo Ladies vrs FC Young Queens
Kumbungu Ladies vrs FC Savannah
Pearlpia Ladies vrs Northern Ladies
Bolga All Stars Ladies vrs Tamale Super Ladies
Anfaani Ladies vrs Nasara Ladies
Upper West Region
Wa All Stars Ladies vrs Bagabaga Ladies
Real Crusaders vrs Kpongu Maidens
Brong Ahafo Region
Fosu Royal Ladies vrs Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Gyagba Ladies FC vrs Jaman Vision Ladies FC
Prisons Ladies vrs Ken Hammer Ladies
Ashanti Region
Dynamite Ladies draw a bye
Osei Tutu Ladies vrs Soccer Angel Ladies
Supreme Ladies vrs Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ashtown Ladies vrs Dreamz Ladies
Fabulous Ladies vrs Kumasi Sports Academy
Western Region
Hasaacas Ladies vrs Blacoe Soccer
Hassport Ladies vrs Immaculate Ladies
Wisdom Ladies Fc vrs Leona Ladies
Central Region
Kessewa Ladies vrs Socrates Maidens
Soccer Intellectuals vrs Sealions FC
Essiam Socrates vrs Ali Royal Ladies
Mfantsiman Royal Ladies vrs Ladystrikers
Eastern Region
Valued Girls vrs Kotoku Rush Ladies
Volta Region
Rootz Sistaz FC vrs Ketu Ladies
Agave Glad Ladies vrs Dream Big Ladies
Greater Accra Region
Police Ladies vrs Immigration Ladies
Berry Ladies vrs Jonina Ladies
Blessed Ladies vrs Ideal Ladies
FC Epiphany Warriors vrs Anlo Ladies
Army Ladies vrs GAR Ladies
Halifax Queens vrs Faith Ladies