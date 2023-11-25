Ampem Darkoa begin title defence against Fosu Royal as Hasaacas face Blacoe Soccer

Ampem Darkoa players

Defending champions of the Ghana Women's FA Cup Ampem Darkoa Ladies will begin their title defense with a game against their local rivals Fosu Royals Ladies away from home in the Round of 64 of the competition.

Meanwhile, Hasaacas Ladies, who missed out on last season's final have been drawn against Blacoe Soccer while Police Ladies will welcome the competition from Immigration Ladies.



The draw for the Round of 64 was held at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association on Thursday, November 23.



The games have been scheduled to be played between December 1-4, 2023.



Here is the pairing in full:



Upper East Region



Zorkor Liberty Ladies vrs Kunkua Ladies FC



Northern Region



Yoo Ladies vrs FC Young Queens



Kumbungu Ladies vrs FC Savannah

Pearlpia Ladies vrs Northern Ladies



Bolga All Stars Ladies vrs Tamale Super Ladies



Anfaani Ladies vrs Nasara Ladies



Upper West Region



Wa All Stars Ladies vrs Bagabaga Ladies



Real Crusaders vrs Kpongu Maidens



Brong Ahafo Region



Fosu Royal Ladies vrs Ampem Darkoa Ladies



Gyagba Ladies FC vrs Jaman Vision Ladies FC

Prisons Ladies vrs Ken Hammer Ladies



Ashanti Region



Dynamite Ladies draw a bye



Osei Tutu Ladies vrs Soccer Angel Ladies



Supreme Ladies vrs Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ashtown Ladies vrs Dreamz Ladies



Fabulous Ladies vrs Kumasi Sports Academy



Western Region



Hasaacas Ladies vrs Blacoe Soccer



Hassport Ladies vrs Immaculate Ladies

Wisdom Ladies Fc vrs Leona Ladies



Central Region



Kessewa Ladies vrs Socrates Maidens



Soccer Intellectuals vrs Sealions FC



Essiam Socrates vrs Ali Royal Ladies



Mfantsiman Royal Ladies vrs Ladystrikers



Eastern Region



Valued Girls vrs Kotoku Rush Ladies



Volta Region

Rootz Sistaz FC vrs Ketu Ladies



Agave Glad Ladies vrs Dream Big Ladies



Greater Accra Region



Police Ladies vrs Immigration Ladies



Berry Ladies vrs Jonina Ladies



Blessed Ladies vrs Ideal Ladies



FC Epiphany Warriors vrs Anlo Ladies



Army Ladies vrs GAR Ladies



Halifax Queens vrs Faith Ladies