Ampem Darkoa crowned champions of 2022/23 Women’s Premier League

Source: GNA

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been crowned champions of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League for the second time in a row after beating rivals Hasaacas Ladies 5-3 on penalties at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday.

Hasaacas Ladies after all efforts could not erase the disappointment of last season’s final loss as they missed out on the journey to represent Ghana on the continent.



Doris Boaduwaa scored a goal of sheer brilliance in the 61st minute of the game to give the Hasmal ladies the lead while Ophelia Amponsah also responded with a late strike for the Techiman based club.



It was an intense rainy atmosphere at the football capital which witnessed hundreds of fans troop in to catch a glimpse of the most anticipated clash between two of Ghana’s best female sides.



The early minutes of the game saw Hasaacas Ladies try to break the deadlock with Doreen Copson, Mary Opoku and Doris Boaduwaa teaming up to torment the defense of the defending champions.



Prolific striker, Mary Amponsah was impressive upfront keeping the backline of Hasaacas Ladies on their toes with her quick runs and skillful play, alongside Elizabeth Owusu who was also a threat to the Southern Zone champions.



The four-time winners nearly got the opener in the 23rd minute as Boaduwaa failed to beat shot-stopper Ishetu Fatawu who managed to cement the goalpost to keep Ampem Darkoa in the game.

The first 45 minutes of the game ended barren in Kumasi after all efforts by both sides failed.



Coach Basigi’s charges stepped things up a gear when they headed back out after the break with some superb build up to send a sign of revenge to their opponents who were still struggling to get themselves into the game.



Ampem Darkoa played more defensively, clearing their lines to prevent Hasaacas from finding the net with Mavis Owusu acting as an obstacle in the 18-yard box.



Minutes after knocking, It was Boaduwaa who managed to break the virginity of the game with a beautiful header 60 minutes on the clock to give the Hasmal Ladies a 1-0 lead.



The defending champions, after conceding, came all out to grab an equalizer but did not get any response as Hasaacas Ladies goalkeeper, Grace Buoadu came to the rescue of her side with some impressive saves.



The excitement and chants from the Hasaacas fans came to a halt immediately Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah bypassed her maker with her skillful and energetic display to grab an equalizer for the champions in the 84th minute of the game.

Ampem Darkoa right after grabbing that all-important equalizer continued to wrestle for a winning goal leaving no stone unturned with long range shots, but were unsuccessful as the game went into extra time after 90 minutes of exciting play.



An additional 30 minutes of extra time was not enough as both sides could not grab a winning goal, ending in penalty shootouts.



For the Sekondi side, a season that promised so much ends heartbreakingly trophyless.



Ampem Darkoa would be given a cash prize of GH50,000 while Ampem Darkoa would also receive GH30,000.