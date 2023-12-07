Ampem Darkoa's Comfort Yeboah makes final shortlist for CAF Women's Young Footballer of the Year

Ampem Darkoa Ladies defender, Comfort Yeboah

Ampem Darkoa Ladies defender, Comfort Yeboah, has been named in the final shortlist for the CAF Women's Young Footballer of the Year Award.

Comfort has been nominated along with Nesryne El Chao from Morocco and Deborah Abiodun from Nigeria.



The Black Queens defender had an outstanding campaign for Ampem Darkoa at the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League.



She made the team of the group stage and ultimately made the team of the tournament after playing a key role in the Ghanaian champions finishing fourth at the tournament.



Comfort Yeboah scored two goals and made a mark as one of the most promising talents.

She becomes the second Ampem Darkoa player to earn a nomination for the 2023 CAF awards after Jennifer Owusuwaa's outrageous goal in the semi-final was nominated for goal of the year.





Superstars in the making.



Young Player of the Year (WOMEN) award - Final 3.#CAFAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/1pKlXjh6ke — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 7, 2023

