Amponsah qualifies for Africa Cross Country Championship

Ghana’s long-distance runner William Amponsah has qualified for the Africa Cross Country Championship scheduled for Lome, Togo on March 6, 2021.

Amponsah, a student of the University of Education, Winneba secured his qualification at the 2021 Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) Cross Country Championship held in Accra last Saturday.



Amponsah clocked an impressive 35:49.34 in the 12km race while Ishmael Arthur of the Ghana Armed Forced placed second with a time of 36:50.84. Samuel Ataylar Awini came third with a time of 37:18.08



Amponsah in an interview with GNA Sports after securing his qualification was elated and said he was ready for the main race in Togo.



“The race was a tough one but thank God I qualified for the Africa Championship and I have already started preparing for the task ahead.

“I would have to put in hard work if I am to make any meaningful impact in the Africa Championship but I hope to be ready when the time is due,” he said.



The female’s cross country race also saw Lariba Juliana Zakat also secure her qualification to Africa Cross Country Championship after placing first in a time of 42:29.3.



Elizabeth Azure came second with a time of 44:58.2 while Hildermary Bayor placed third with a time of 45:12.0.



Amponsah in December won the first-ever Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon, to confirm his dominance in the long-distance race in Ghana