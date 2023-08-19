Amputee Football: Ghana’s Black Challenge hammers Togolese counterpart 9-1

Ghana Amputee National team

The Ghana Amputee National team nicknamed Black Challenge engaged their Togolese counterpart in a friendly match on Friday, August 18.

The Black Challenge demolished their opponent 9-1 at Stade Minisports DE Lome to earn their biggest-ever victory over the Togo Amputee National team.



This international friendly game is a preparatory match ahead of the upcoming African Para Games which will be hosted in Accra.



The Black Challenge scored three goals in the first half and added five goals in the second half of the game.

Meanwhile, Togo had their only consolation goal in the first department of the game.



For Ghana, the goals of the Black Challenge were scored by Yusiff Yahaya [two goals], Mubarak Mohamed [five goals, Emmanuel Allotey [one goal], and one own goal.



At the upcoming African Para Games, Ghana has been drawn in group A with Tanzania, Cameroon, and Zimbabwe