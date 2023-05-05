Amputee Football: Ghana's ban lifted, set to make comeback on global stage

The decision is expected to help Ghana prepare for the upcoming Accra 2023 African Para Games

Ghana's amputee football team has been given the green light to participate in all amputee football activities following the World governing body's decision to lift the ban.

The decision was made during an extraordinary congress held on April 29, 2023, and has been unanimously welcomed by Ghana.



After years of being excluded from international competitions, Ghana's amputee football team is now set to make a comeback on the global stage.



The country's proposal to qualify for affiliation to the World Amputee Football Association "WAFF" was accepted by the World Body, and Ghana's inclusion in all Amputee Football Activities has been approved.



The President of the African Paralympic Committee and Ghana Paralympic Committee, Mr. Samson Deen, and his team led Ghana in presenting a case for its inclusion, and the country qualified for membership based on the new membership criteria.

This decision is excellent news for the amputee football fraternity in Ghana, and it will ignite programs to prepare a strong team for the upcoming Accra 2023 African Para Games.



As Ghana is the reigning African Amputee Football Champions since 2021, their inclusion in the global arena will further strengthen the country's presence in the world of Paralympic sports.



To prepare for international competitions, the newly formed member, NPC Ghana/National Amputee Football Association of Ghana, has proposed to organize the Amputee Football Cup as part of its preparatory program.