An inspiration for the youth – Freezy Macbones on why he chose Ghana over UK

UK-based Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, has opened up about his decision to represent Ghana over the UK in the upcoming Olympic Games qualifiers.

In an exclusive interview with Happy FM’s Gabriel Obu, Freezy Mcbones shared his motivation and aspiration, shedding light on his decision to represent Ghana on the global stage.



He expressed his deep-rooted desire to be a beacon of inspiration for the youth. When asked about his choice to represent Ghana instead of the UK, he passionately stated, “I want to be an inspiration for the youth.



"Growing up, I looked up to athletes who represented their homeland with pride. Choosing Ghana is my way of giving back and showing the younger generation that they can achieve their dreams, no matter where they come from.”



Freezy Mcbones rose to prominence following a decisive victory over Darryl Sharp at the Copper Boxing Arena in London this past April.

Notably, Freezy Mcbones demonstrated his prowess on a grander scale during the Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang main event.



Taking part in a preliminary bout, he exhibited remarkable skills and determination, ultimately securing a unanimous decision from the judges.



With his sights firmly set on the Olympic Games qualifiers in Paris next year, Freezy Mcbones aims to not only qualify but also be an inspiration to the next generation of boxers.



He is currently training rigorously at the camp of the National Boxing Team, at their residential camping base, Trust Sports Emporium, Korle-Gonno, Accra.