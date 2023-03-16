Anas allegedly demanded $150,000 from Kwesi Nyantakyi - Court document

Former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas allegedly demanded $150,000 from former Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi as a condition for not airing his part in the famous Number 12 documentary.

According to the judgment delivered by Justice Eric Adjei on Wednesday, March 15, Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his written statement mentioned Kennedy Agyapong as alleging on Asempa FM Ekosi sen show that Nyantakyi was asked to pay $150,000.



“He repeated that the plaintiff is a thief and a blackmailer. He promised to face the plaintiff in court with the evidence. He wondered why plaintiff sued him when he had denied being the person in the pictures. He mentioned one Hafiz as someone plaintiff took a bribe from.



“He alleged that plaintiff took USD100,000.00, out of the USD150,000.00 he demanded from one Kwasi Nyantakyi. He alleged that it was because Nyantakyi could not pay the full USD150,000.00 demanded that plaintiff showed the video of him.



“He further alleged that the plaintiff collected USD50,000.00 from one Mubarak around the Accra Girls area. He in addition alleged that it was the plaintiff who took money from Hafiz and Mubarak to spoil a case at the court, and refuted the blame being cast on the trial judge. He repeated the allegation of bribery, land grab, blackmail, and extortion” portions of the written judgement by Justice Eric Adjei quotes.

The Accra High Court on Wednesday dismissed the 25 million defamation suit against a member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong brought by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Reacting to the ruling, Kwesi Nyantakyi told Oman FM that the ruling by the court exonerates him and corroborates his belief that Anas is corrupt.



Nyantakyi says that Anas has been exposed by the court ruling and that he is not surprised as he knew all along that the investigative journalist is a crook and not who he claims to be.



“The court has stripped him naked. He has been disgraced. He claims to be an angel but the court has shown that he is worse than the devil. I will take no further action but his story is everywhere. He is a bad person and now he has been exposed. A lot of people know him as a crook,” he said.

The Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 dismissed the ¢25 million defamation suit brought to him by Anas and asked the investigative journalist to compensate Kennedy Agyapong with ¢50,000.



Speaking after the court ruling, Kennedy Agyapong stated that his win was dedicated to the former GFA president who was humiliated in the documentary.



Kennedy Agyapong also turned down the ¢50,000 awarded by the court for him and cautioned Anas to be conscious of his actions.



“All I will say is the victory is especially for Kwesi Nyantakyi and this gentleman. What they have gone through in Anas’s humiliation in this country, nobody should go through that,” Kennedy Agyapong told the press.

He added, “I will tell you today, the ¢50,000 I don’t need it, I will give it to him but he should live with his conscience.”



Anas in 2018 sued the New Patriotic Party lawmaker for allegedly defaming him after the release of his famous Number 12 documentary which sort to uncover the rot in Ghana Football.



The popular investigative journalist asked the court to award ¢25 million to Kennedy Agyapong for defaming him in his ‘Who watches the watchman’ counter documentary.



However, ruling over the case in court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Justice Eric Baah stated that Anas Aremeyaw Anas failed to prove he was defamed by the lawmaker.

KPE