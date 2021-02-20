Anderlecht coach Kompany to unleash Majeed Ashimeru against Club Brugge on Sunday

Anderlecht playmaker Majeed Ashimeru

Anderlecht playmaker Majeed Ashimeru is set to play for his first Belgian Jupiler League match on Sunday against Club Brugge.

Head coach Vincent Kompany confirmed the on-loan midfielder is ready to make his debut after more than a month since joining from Red Bull Salzburg.



Ashimeru was in full flight on Monday when he sparkled for Anderlecht in the their friendly win over OH Leuven.



He is expected to replace Michel Murillo who is suspended after yellow card accumulation.



"Ashimeru played a little over an hour on Monday [ OH Leuven] and he left a strong and healthy impression,'' Kompany said at Friday's press conference.

''It is normal that a winter transfer signing always needs some adjustment time, but it can be used on Sunday."



Ashimeru scored on his debut after coming on as a substitute in their Cup match win over Liège.



He enjoyed 28 minutes.