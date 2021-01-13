Anderlecht director Peter Verbeke excited with the signing of Majeed Ashimeru

Ashimeru has joined Anderlecht on loan

The Sporting Director of RSC Anderlecht, Peter Verbeke has underlined the importance of the signing of Majeed Ashimeru after noting that the club is delighted the deal has been completed.

The Belgian Jupiler Pro League club on Wednesday completed the signing of the Ghana midfielder on loan from Red Bull Salzburg for the rest of the 2020/2021 football season.



According to Peter Verbeke, Majeed Ashimeru’s signing is a good one for Anderlecht because his profile matches what the club was looking for.



"Majeed is a young, versatile midfielder with a lot of verticality in his game. He was schooled withing the Red Bull philosophy, meaning his profile matches what we look for in a player. On top of that, Majeed has a good acceleration and he loves to infiltrate,” the Sporting Director of Anderlecht said.

He continued, “Even more importantly, Majeed really wanted to come to Anderlecht, and we negotiated an option to buy the player, which gives us a perspective on a long term collaboration.”



Meanwhile, Majeed Ashimeru has expressed his delight after sealing the move and says he cannot wait to hit the ground running.