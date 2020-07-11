Sports News

Anderlecht keen to cut ties with Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Dauda Mohammed

Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht are looking to sell Ghana youth striker Dauda Mohammed in the ongoing transfer window.

Dauda left the Purple and Whites to join Danish side Esbjerg on a loan last summer.



The 22-year-old managed to churn out regular playing time at the club, notching 2 goals and providing 1 assist as the club were demoted from the Super League.



His loan deal with Esbjerg expired on July 31, 2020, and therefore returned to his parent club.

However, reports from the Lotto Park outfit camp indicate that the Ghanaian is one of six players the club is eager to cash on this summer alongside Bubacar Sanneh, Josué Sa, Knowledge Musona, Thierry Lutonda, and Kenneth Saief.



Dauda meanwhile has been linked with a switch to several clubs in Sweden and Denmark in the ongoing transfer.



He has struggled to establish himself at Anderlecht since joining from Asante Kotoko in 2017.

