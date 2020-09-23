Anderlecht set € 30 million price tag on Jeremy Doku

Anderlecht player, Jeremy Doku

Anderlecht has slapped a price tag of 30 million euros on wonder kid Jeremy Doku.

The 18-year old has been linked with a move to English giants Liverpool in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The Belgium giants will be ready to release the player to any club should should they meet the 30 million euros price tag on the youngster.



The Belgian born Ghanaian footballer has been in top form earning a place in Roberto Martinez's Belgium's squad in last month's UEFA Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark.

He scored on his debut as Belgium demolished Iceland 5-1 in the UEFA Nations League.



Anderlecht is ready to cash in on the youngster as the transfer window is still opened until October 5, 2020.