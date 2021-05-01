Anderlecht sweat on Ashimeru's injury ahead of Club Brugge clash

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru must pass a late fitness test to be available for Sunday's Championship playoffs opener against Club Brugge.
The on-loan player sustained an ankle injury last Saturday in a friendly against KV Oostende
He had to be stretchered off the pitch and was later reported to have hurt his Achilles tendon.
Ashimeru, on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, underwent an MRI scan on Thursday to clear doubts.
''He took a nasty blow and we're glad there isn't a fracture. His season isn't over and that's the main thing,'' Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany said.
''For Sunday, we'll see if he's ready. Maybe it will be this game, maybe he will have to wait until next weekend.''
