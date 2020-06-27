Sports News

Anderlecht want to extend Derrick Luckassen's loan deal from PSV

Anderlecht FC are keen to extend Derrick Luckassen's loan deal from PSV Eindhoven.

Luckassen, 24, is expected to end his current loan deal with the Belgian giants on June 30.



But the player is reluctant to return to his parent club, forcing his agent Mino Raiola to hold talks with PSV over his client's long-term future.



Raiola is trying to negotiate a deal between PSV and Anderlecht with the latter keen to keep the defender on another loan expedition or permanently sign him.

The Netherlands-born Ghanaian made 18 appearances for the Purple and White before the Jupiler Pro league was cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.



It is understood that Anderlecht wants to make an initial payment of 2 million Euros to keep the defender, but PSV wants 3 million Euros for the player.



PSV Eindhoven is yet to agree on the terms given by Anderlecht.

