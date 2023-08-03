Anderlecht willing to sell Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu

Francis Amuzu

RSC Anderlecht are preparing to finalize several outgoing transfers, and one player who could depart is Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu.

The club has made the decision to allow the 23-year-old leave, and the forward himself is seeking a new challenge in his football career, according to voetbalnieuws.be.



Anderlecht are now looking to secure a substantial sum from the transfer.



Sporting Director Peter Verbeke had previously turned down a lucrative €9 million offer from OGC Nice for Amuzu just a year ago.



In hindsight, that decision did not pan out as expected, as the player struggled to replicate his stellar performances during Vincent Kompany's final months at the club.

During his time under Kompany's leadership, Amuzu thrived in the attacking style of play, exhibiting impressive statistics. He managed to score an impressive 10 goals and provided 5 assists in 46 matches.



However, Amuzu's form took a dip last season, coinciding with a challenging year for both the player and the club.



While he was rewarded with a new contract with a salary rise, his performances failed to reach the same heights he achieved under Kompany's tenure.