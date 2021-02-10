André Ayew delighted to end six-game scoreless jinx at Swansea City

Andre Ayew, Ghanaian player

Ghana forward Andre Ayew could not hide his excitement after breaking his goalscoring jinx at Swansea City.

Ayew ended his six-match scoreless run during Swansea City’s 2-0 win against Norwich City over the weekend.



“Leading from the front, it is always important to get goals," Ayew said about his scoring return, as reported by his club's official website.



“It wasn't something that disturbed me much because I was playing well and making the team score goals in different ways by my movement.



“I always want to score; that's for sure, but what's important is the team and what I'm going to do to help them score - it can be by scoring, by movement, assists.



“I'm happy to get the goal - it's been a few games without a goal - but most importantly within that period, we were able to win games.

“I feel that we showed we can't just rely on one or two players and everyone around can chip in with goals and everyone defends.”



Ayew has so far made 26 league appearances involving 25 starts for Swansea this term.



“There are so many games to play, even within the space of a week the table can change so much, but that’s the nature of the Championship and it’s what we have to deal with given the congested fixture list due to Covid," Ayew said earlier.



“We have things we need to build on and things we need to improve on, I think that is the same for every side.



“I hope to bring my experience to help the team because, even though you will lose games, it is about how you handle those things.

“I think we have been good at that this season, we have to keep that going and make sure there are more good things than bad.”



Ayew is the joint leading scorer for Swansea City alongside Jamal Lowe.



The two players have nine goals apiece.