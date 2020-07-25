0
Soccer News Sat, 25 Jul 2020

André Ayew included in 2019/20 Championship Team of the Season

Andre Ayew.jpeg André Ayew

Ghana forward André Ayew has been included in the 2019/20 Championship Team of the Season following his scintillating performance for Swansea in the regular season.

Ayew, 29, played a significant role in Swansea City’s Championship playoff qualification.

The former Olympique Marseille man notched 15 goals in the league and also recorded seven assists to fire the Welsh-based side to a 6th place finish.

His brilliant performances after 46 round of games has earned him a place in the league’s team of the season.

Ayew is the only Swansea player who made the list after earning a rate of 7.35 for his performance for the team.

He is expected to bring his A-game when Steve Cooper’s men take on Brentford in the semifinals of the Championship playoff on Sunday.

Below is the full Team of the Season;

Goalkeeper: Marek Rodak (Fulham)

Right-back: Luke Ayling (Leeds)

Centre-back: Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall)

Centre-back: Sean Morrison (Cardiff)

Left-back: Joe Bryan (Fulham)

Right midfield: Andre Ayew (Swansea)

Central midfield: Matheus Pereira (West Brom)

Central midfield: Eberechi Eze (QPR)

Left midfield: Said Benrahma (Brentford)

Striker: Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Striker: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Source: Ghana Soccernet

