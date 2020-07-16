Sports News

André Ayew urges Swansea City to fight on after setback against Nottingham

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew

André Ayew has registered his frustration over Swansea City’s 2-2 draw Nottingham Forest in midweek.

The Welsh-based side lost more ground in the Championship playoff fight following their 2-2 stalemate against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.



Swansea City drew the first blood through Rhian Brewster after just 8 minutes into the game.



But Forest hit back 12 minutes later courtesy striker Sammy Ameobi before Ayew restored the visitors advantage from the spot on the stroke of half time.



Nottingham Forest fought back again to end the match 2-2 via Sammy Ameobi’s 55th minute.



The result saw the Jack Army drop to 8th position with 64 points from 44 matches.

Swansea City are three points behind sixth-placed Cardiff City and must look to win their last two fixtures - against Bristol City and Reading - and hope the Bluebirds and Millwall slip up to realize their dream of picking one of the playoffs spots.



In the wake of the match, Ayew took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the result.



“Frustrating to not get 3 points today..but we keep going it’s not over until the last game..??good to get on the scoresheet..big game Saturday let’s get ready”



Ayew has netted 15 goals in 42 league games, registering 8 assists in the process.

