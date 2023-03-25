7
Andre Ayew, Djiku, two others ruled out of Angloa clash - GFA confirms

Alexander Djiku.jfif Black Stars centre-back, Alexander Djiku

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: ghanafa.org

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola after sustaining a knee injury on Thursday.

Ayew slipped on his way to the dressing room and hurt his knee as findings of the MRI scan have meant that he has to return to his club for further treatment.

The 33-year-old will not travel with the squad to Luanda for the return leg which takes place on Monday.

Other players who didn’t make the trip include Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu and Denis Odoi. The trio were left out of the travelling party due to injuries. The Ghana Football Association wishes them a speedy recovery.

The Black Stars will depart Accra on Saturday afternoon for Luanda ahead of the match on Monday, March 27, 2023.

