1
Menu
Sports

Andre Ayew: Ghana star named one of Africa's Most Impactful People in 2022

Andre Ayew Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew has been celebrated as one of Africa's Most Impactful People in 2022.

Ranks Magazine believes Ayew had a significant impact on the continent in the previous year and has included him in their top 100 list.

Others on the list include Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Salah, and Sadio Mane.

"We recognize and celebrate @andreayew10 as one of Africa's 100 Most Impactful People in 2022, having made an extraordinary impact and contribution to the betterment of society through his creativity and craft and bringing about a new era where the purpose is the foundation for progress," Ranks Magazine posted on Instagram.

The year may not have ended the way he had hoped as Ghana failed to progress from their group in the World Cup, but there is no denying Ayew had a fantastic year.

Ayew's most notable accomplishments in 2022.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ranks Magazine (@ranksafrica)

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
Related Articles: